QPR’s revival halted as they lose to Derby

QPR 0 Derby 1 56' Kazim-Richards

Colin Kasim-Richards’ goal against the run of play consigned QPR to another defeat.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby side were under pressure when a counter-attack 11 minutes into the second half resulted in Kasim-Richards tapping into an empty net.







It was certainly an eventful afternoon for veteran striker Kasim-Richards, who missed an early sitter and after scoring was then fortunate not to have a penalty awarded against him for what seemed a clear handball.

He should have put Derby ahead in the first half but was guilty of an appalling blunder in front of goal.

Nathan Byrne drifted away from Niko Hamalainen on the right and drew Rangers captain Geoff Cameron towards him before teeing up Kasim-Richards, who had only keeper Seny Dieng to beat but inexplicably failed to make proper contact with the ball.

Rangers’ two best chances of the first period both fell to Charlie Austin, who made his first appearance at Loftus Road since returning for a second spell at the club.

Austin headed Todd Kane’s right-wing cross wide of the target and was later denied by Derby keeper Kelle Roos.

After the Rams failed to clear Hamalainen’s cross from the left, Kane pulled the ball back for Austin whose shot was saved at point-blank range.

It proved to be a crucial save, with QPR failing to score when they were on top and then punished by a swift Derby break early in the second half.

Graeme Shinnie charged forward and laid the ball off to Kamil Jozwiak, whose shot was parried by Dieng straight to Kazim-Richards, who made no mistake this time.

QPR searched in vain for an equaliser and Lee Buchanan’s clearing header prevented Hamalainen’s cross reaching the waiting Austin.

The resulting corner by Ilias Chair struck the raised arm of Kasim-Richards and Rangers’ players were incensed that a penalty was not awarded.

Roos then kept out Yoann Barbet’s overhead kick to ensure Derby left west London with the points.

QPR (3-5-2): Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kane, Ball, Chair, Willock (Bettache 65), Hamalainen (Adomah 82); Dykes (Bonne 73), Austin (Kelman 82).

Subs not used: Lumley, Thomas, Duke-McKenna, Kakay.







