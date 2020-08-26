QPR set to move for Oxford defender Dickie

QPR are set to make an offer for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie.

Rangers, who are selling Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace, are keen to bring in at least one centre-back this summer.







Dickie has long been their first choice.

West London Sport revealed QPR’s interest in him earlier this month and more recently also revealed that they are still very much in the running to sign him despite Premier League clubs being linked with the 24-year-old.

QPR are looking to reach a financial settlement with Toni Leistner after telling the defender he is not in Mark Warburton’s plans for the coming season.

Leistner recently returned from his native Germany after Cologne opted not to take up an option to sign him on a permanent deal.

He joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan in January.

German and English clubs have been made aware of his availability but so far no offers have come in for him.

QPR are therefore now looking to agree a pay-off that would see the remainder of Leistner’s contract terminated, enabling him to move on as a free agent.

Manager Warburton has told the player he wants to bring in a new, younger centre-back and that Leistner can leave.

Leistner, who has a year left on his Rangers deal, has made 65 Championship appearances since arriving from Union Berlin two years ago.







