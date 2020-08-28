Warburton: No QPR spending spree after Eze sale

Mark Warburton has told QPR’s website there is no prospect of the club spending on transfers after Ebere Eze’s move.

Eze is joining Crystal Palace for £15m, with add-ons making the deal potentially worth around £19.5m.







But manager Warburton says the money will be used to ease Rangers’ financial struggles.

“All this will do is go to reduce the financial burden,” he said.

“Whilst fans I’m sure would always look to go and sign X, Y and Z, in the current financial landscape that can’t be the case.

“We will be looking at free transfers, low costs, loan market etc – along with many other clubs.

“We have to recognise how that money can be used to lower the burden on the owners and hopefully allow for the longer-team, health and welfare of QPR.”

Warburton does expect to bring in more new faces before the transfer window closes.

Lyndon Dykes and George Thomas have already been brought in, while Luke Amos has been signed on a permanent deal.

“I’m delighted with the players we’ve got. We need more,” said Warburton.

“I think the squad will see more changes in the coming few weeks.”







