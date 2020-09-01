Dickie to join QPR on four-year deal

QPR are set to complete the signing of Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, who has agreed a four-year contract.

Rangers are keen to bring in at least one centre-back this summer and Dickie has long been their first choice.







West London Sport revealed QPR’s interest in him earlier this month and more recently also revealed that they are still very much in the running to sign him despite Premier League clubs being linked with the 24-year-old.

West London Sport also revealed that Rangers would pay-off Toni Leistner to make room for the new signing.

Dickie played a key role in helping Oxford reach last season’s League One play-off final, which they lost to Wycombe.

He is in the final year of his contract and is keen to move on.







