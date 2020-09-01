Carroll and Dickie play for QPR in friendly against Arsenal

Tom Carroll and new signing Rob Dickie featured for QPR in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Arsenal on Tuesday afternoon.

Carroll, who spent the 2013-14 season on loan with the R’s from Tottenham, is without a club after being released by Swansea City.







The midfielder, 28, has been training with Rangers and is well known to director of football Les Ferdinand and technical director Chris Ramsey, who were previously at Spurs.

Arsenal won the game at their London Colney training ground 4-3.

QPR’s goals were scored by Bright Osayi-Samuel, Todd Kane and Osman Kakay.

It was a first outing for Dickie following the defender’s move from Oxford United.







