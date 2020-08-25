QPR have turned down another offer from Crystal Palace for Ebere Eze but negotiations between the two clubs are continuing.

The Eagles have been interested in Eze for more than two years and had an approach for him rejected in January.







Earlier this month they had a £12m bid turned down by Rangers, who want £20m for the forward.

Palace saw no reason to increase that as they were aware theirs was the only bid on the table.

But with Fulham having indicated they were ready to better Palace’s offer, the south London club made another approach to QPR.

Their latest proposal has been rejected too but at this stage it looks as though Eze, 22, will end up at Selhurst Park.

Prior to Fulham entering the fray, the only concrete interest had been from Palace and West Ham, despite several other Premier League clubs having been linked with him.

He has a year remaining on his contract but QPR hold an option to extend that deal by 12 months, meaning he is effectively under contract until 2022.

Rangers quickly rejected Palace’s initial offer in the hope that other clubs would come in for Eze and spark a bidding war.

And Fulham’s interest appears to have nudged Palace towards discussing a deal which, with add-ons, would be nearer the £20m mark.

Talks between Rangers and Palace were continuing on Tuesday morning.

West Ham indicated last month that they were interested in signing Eze.

Both the Hammers and QPR hoped any deal might include Jordan Hugill moving to Loftus Road in part-exchange.

Rangers were also interested in West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen.

But Hugill, who scored 15 goals while on loan with the R’s last season, opted for a move to Norwich.

QPR eye Dickie deal

Meanwhile, QPR are still hoping to pull off the signing of Oxford United defender Rob Dickie.

The 24-year-old is Rangers’ first-choice signing as they look to bring in a centre-back.

Dickie has been linked with Premier League clubs but none have so far made a move for him.







