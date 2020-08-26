QPR and Palace set to finalise Eze deal



QPR and Crystal Palace are today expected to finalise a deal for Ebere Eze to join the Premier League club.

Talks continued after Rangers rejected an improved offer from Palace and by last night an agreement was virtually in place.







Eze, 22, is expected to move to Selhurst Park and the deal currently looks likely to be £15m plus around £4.5m in add-ons.

Several top-flight sides have been linked with the forward but Palace always led the race to sign him.

West London Sport revealed in April 2018 that Palace were showing an interest in Eze and revealed that various approaches from them had been rejected.

An improved offer was also turned down this week but it was clear that an agreement was likely.

Eze joined QPR in 2016 after being released by Millwall.

He has been a revelation at Loftus Road and was voted Rangers’ player of the year last season.

West Ham indicated last month that they were interested in signing Eze.

Both the Hammers and QPR hoped any deal might include Jordan Hugill moving to Loftus Road in part-exchange.

Rangers were also interested in West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen.

But Hugill, who scored 15 goals while on loan with the R’s last season, opted for a move to Norwich.

QPR eye Dickie deal

Meanwhile, QPR are still hoping to pull off the signing of Oxford United defender Rob Dickie.

The 24-year-old is Rangers’ first-choice signing as they look to bring in a centre-back.

Dickie has been linked with Premier League clubs but none have so far made a move for him.







