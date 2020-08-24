QPR are looking to reach a financial settlement with Toni Leistner in order for him to leave the club.

Rangers have opened talks with the defender about a pay-off which would result in the final year of his contract being terminated.







Leistner was signed from Union Berlin two years ago and was captain and a key player under Mark Warburton’s predecessor Steve McClaren.

But Warburton decided soon after taking over as QPR boss that Leistner was surplus to requirements. The player himself was keen to return to his native Germany.

Here’s a timeline of how Leistner’s Rangers career unravelled:

May 2019

Warburton takes over as QPR manager.

June 2019

Rangers’ squad return from their summer break for pre-season training.

July 2019

West London Sport reveal that Leistner is out of favour with the new boss and that QPR are looking to sell him along with Massimo Luongo.

August 2019

Luongo is sold to Sheffield Wednesday but there are no takers for Leistner, who is left out at the start of the season and replaced as Rangers captain by Grant Hall.

September 2019

Leistner is back in the team and enjoys a run of games. Warburton says he expects him to stay.

December 2019

The player posts on Twitter, denying a rift with Warburton and insisting he was misquoted after an interview.

January 2020

With the transfer window open, West London Sport reveal QPR are again looking to offload Leistner and that there is interest from Cologne. The Bundesliga club subsequently sign him on loan with a view to a permanent move.

April 2020

Leistner tells German newspaper Bild he will not be returning to Rangers when his loan spell ends.

July 2020

West London Sport reveal that Cologne will not take up their option to sign Leistner on a permanent deal. He subsequently returns to west London and clubs in England and Germany are made aware of his availability.

August 2020

With no clubs having come in for him, West London Sport reveal QPR are looking to reach a financial settlement with Leistner over the final year of his contract. It would enable him to move on as a free agent.







