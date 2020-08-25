QPR agree groundshare deal with AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon will groundshare with QPR while their new stadium at Plough Lane is being completed.

The Dons are returning to the site of their former home, which is scheduled to be ready by 25 October.







A deal has been finalised for them to play at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the meantime.

The agreement allows for limited-capacity crowds should fans be allowed to attend matches again.

“We have had a number of discussions with AFC Wimbledon in recent weeks regarding this option,” said QPR chief executive Lee Hoos.

“It is an agreement which works for both parties. From their point of view, it gives them a fantastic playing surface to use while they finalise their move back to Plough Lane.

“From our perspective, it provides an additional revenue stream at a time when football is facing unprecedented challenges to its finances.

“We look forward to hosting AFC Wimbledon and wish them every success in the coming campaign.”

AFC Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer said: “We’re very grateful to QPR for giving us the opportunity to share their ground for the start of the season and also to the EFL for their understanding during this difficult period.

“The construction works are proceeding well, but with the uncertainty of the Covid situation, we wanted to give ourselves some more breathing space to complete the works and required test events before playing our first match at Plough Lane.”







