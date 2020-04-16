Toni Leistner has told German newspaper Bild he will not be returning to QPR when his loan spell at Cologne ends.

Leistner, 29, joined the Bundesliga club in January for the rest of the season.





West London Sport had revealed he was joining Cologne, having also previously revealed that Rangers were looking to offload him after he had fallen out of favour under manager Mark Warburton.

The centre-back is under contract at Loftus Road until 2021 but does not believe he will play for the R’s again.

The coronavirus pandemic means the issue of his long-term future is on hold, but Leistner has made it clear he wants to remain in Germany.

“The fact is that I will not be returning to QPR,” he said.

“I want to continue playing in the Bundesliga, preferably at Cologne.

“As with many other players, there have never been any discussions with the club due to the coronavirus crisis. And I understand that.”

When might QPR return to action?

The English Football League season was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak with Rangers having gone six matches unbeaten.

The run moved Warburton’s side to within six points of the play-off places.

It is not yet clear when – or even whether – the season will be completed.

However, there is a willingness among EFL clubs to finish the campaign.

The current expectation is that matches will be played behind closed doors this summer.

The EFL have advised clubs that players should not return to training until at least 16 May.







