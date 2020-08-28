‘Fantastic’ Eze completes move from QPR to Crystal Palace



Ebere Eze has completed his move from QPR to Crystal Palace.

Eze, 22, has joined the Premier League club for £15m plus around £4.5m in add-ons. He has signed a five-year contract at Selhurst park.

Rangers have also negotiated a 20% sell-on clause as part of the deal.







Talks between the clubs continued after Rangers rejected an improved offer from the Eagles.

Several top-flight sides were linked with the forward but Palace always led the race to sign him.

West London Sport revealed in April 2018 that Palace were showing an interest in Eze and revealed that various approaches from them had been rejected.

An improved offer was also turned down this week but it was clear that an agreement was likely.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos told the club’s website: “Ebere has been fantastic to deal with throughout this entire process and I speak for everyone at the club when I wish him every success going forward.

“This transfer comes at a very important time for the club as we face so much uncertainty amid unprecedented economic times.

“While dealing with their own business challenges, the shareholders have continued to financially support the club in order to safeguard its status.

“While we recognise there is a need to invest in the squad, we will continue our ethos of looking to bring in young, hungry, unpolished gems who can develop with us.”

Eze joined QPR in 2016 after being released by Millwall.

He has been a revelation at Loftus Road and was voted Rangers’ player of the year last season.

West Ham indicated last month that they were interested in signing Eze.

Both the Hammers and QPR hoped any deal might include Jordan Hugill moving to Loftus Road in part-exchange.

Rangers were also interested in West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen.

But Hugill, who scored 15 goals while on loan with the R’s last season, opted for a move to Norwich.

“You never want to lose one of your best players but the situation dictates that it’s necessary so that we can, ultimately, grow and progress,” said QPR director of football Les Ferdinand.

“I have no doubts Ebere will go on to enjoy a fantastic career in the game at the very top level.

“Allied to his natural talent, Ebere is an incredibly motivated, determined and humble individual and that is why there has been so much interest in him from Premier League sides.

“I am sure he would be the first to admit that he wasn’t the player he is today when he first walked through our door four years ago.

“His hard work, combined with the excellent coaching he experienced through all the stages of his QPR career, have helped him get to the next level and we are incredibly proud of him.”







