QPR consider loan move for young forward
QPR are considering an offer from Southend United to take teenage striker Hamzad Kargbo on loan.
Karbo, 19, has been training with the Essex club with a view to a loan move.
But Southend boss Phil Brown has indicated that the youngster might not be a first-team regular – at least at first.
Brown is now waiting for Rangers to make a decision.
“With Hamzad I’ve made reference to him being work in progress,” he told the Southend Echo.
“He might be a sub to start with it and would have to force his way in with work.
“I’ve put that to QPR and I’m waiting for them to get back to me.”