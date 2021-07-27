Chair and Dykes score in QPR friendly win

Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes scored as QPR continued their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win at Cambridge United.

Both goals came in the first half – after Dykes had fired an early penalty against the bar.

Chair pounced after a defensive mix-up, and Dykes diverted George Thomas’ mis-hit shot into the net.







Keeper Jordan Archer featured for Rangers along with fellow new signings Jimmy Dunne, Sam McCallum and Andre Dozzell.

QPR largely controlled the game and Chris Willock went close to adding a third for them when his second-half shot hit the post.

Adam May pulled a goal back for the hosts with a late strike – shortly after seeing a similar effort pushed away by Archer.

QPR: Archer, Kakay, Dickie (Masterson 61), Dunne, McCallum, Ball (Dozzell 45), Chair (Bettache 61), Thomas, Adomah (Willock 45), Austin (Kelman 61), Dykes.







