Young QPR striker could join Southend

QPR youngster Hamzad Karbo is training with Southend United ahead of a possible loan move to the Essex club.

Shrimpers boss Phil Brown told the Southend Echo that striker Karbo, 19, has been recommended to him by Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand.







“Hamzad has come in to train and he will play in the first two or three pre-season games we have coming up too,” said Brown.

“He’s six foot four inches tall and he’s been recommended to us by Les Ferdinand and a club we have a good relationship with. We will be having a good look at him.”

Karbo scored for QPR’s development side in a friendly at Hampton & Richmond on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rangers will listen to offers for Niko Hamalainen.







