QPR friendly and Ireland trip cancelled because of Covid
QPR’s pre-season friendly at Gillingham on Friday has been cancelled because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Kent club.
A number of Gills players have tested positive for the virus and others are self-isolating as a result.
Rangers were on Tuesday trying to arrange an alternative friendly – without success.
Covid restrictions recently forced the club to scrap plans for a pre-season trip to Ireland.
Arrangements were made for a training camp in Cork but were later abandoned.
Meanwhile, Rangers are lining up more signings after confirming the arrival of centre-back Jimmy Dunne from Burnley.