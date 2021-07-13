QPR friendly and Ireland trip cancelled because of Covid



QPR’s pre-season friendly at Gillingham on Friday has been cancelled because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Kent club.

A number of Gills players have tested positive for the virus and others are self-isolating as a result.







Rangers were on Tuesday trying to arrange an alternative friendly – without success.

Covid restrictions recently forced the club to scrap plans for a pre-season trip to Ireland.

Arrangements were made for a training camp in Cork but were later abandoned.

Meanwhile, Rangers are lining up more signings after confirming the arrival of centre-back Jimmy Dunne from Burnley.







