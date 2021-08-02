QPR manager Mark Warburton has agreed a new contract.

Warburton, who took over in May 2019, is currently on a one-year rolling deal.







The club have been looking to give him an improved contract following an encouraging second campaign at the helm.

He is expected to put pen to paper before Saturday’s Championship opener against Millwall.

Assistant boss John Eustace, who recently turned down the Swansea City manager’s job, is also in line for a new contract.

Former Brentford manager Warburton guided Rangers to a ninth-placed finish last season – a significant improvement on the previous year despite last summer’s departures of forwards Ebere Eze and Jordan Hugill, which followed the loss of Nahki Wells.

There was a dramatic turnaround during the second half of the season, largely inspired by the arrivals of the likes of Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen.

Austin and Johansen have since been signed on a permanent basis along with Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field, who were also on loan with the R’s last season.

Warburton’s brief when appointed was to replicate Brentford’s success in progressing on the pitch while developing players into saleable assets.

Tangible progress for QPR

He can point to the progress of the likes of Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Rob Dickie and Chris Willock during his tenure.

Signings such as those of Yoann Barbet and Lee Wallace have been vindicated as well – Barbet was ever-present last season and Wallace’s rejuvenation earned the Scot a new contract.

Warburton has been determined to make improvements this summer, with the Johansen deal a top priority.

He has also been keen to bring in wing-backs on both flanks.

Moses Odubajo was duly signed, while Sam McCallum was recently brought in on loan from Norwich after Rangers were unable to agree a fee with Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard for former Brighton left-back George Cox.

Warburton is therefore ready to offload Niko Hamalainen.








