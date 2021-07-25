QPR’s Eustace turns down Swansea job

QPR assistant boss John Eustace has turned down the Swansea City manager’s job.

Rangers gave permission for the Welsh club to speak to Eustace and he was on course to take over at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

Eustace, 41, was considered for the job prior to the appointment of Steve Cooper in 2019.

Cooper recently quit and Eustace was the man Swansea wanted – and expected – to take the role.







Eustace managed non-League Kidderminster before being given the assistant manager’s job at Rangers when Steve McClaren took over as boss at Loftus Road in 2018.

He remained in the position following the appointment of Mark Warburton as manager the following year, having had a spell in caretaker charge after McClaren was sacked.

Eustace is keen to manage a League club despite turning down Swansea – and previously turning down the chance to speak to Blackpool about taking over there in March last year.







