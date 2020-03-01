QPR assistant boss Eustace rejects chance to speak to Blackpool

QPR assistant boss John Eustace has rejected the chance to speak to Blackpool about the manager’s job at the League One club.

Blackpool are searching for a replacement for Simon Grayson, who was sacked last month.

They contracted Rangers after reportedly having approaches for Oxford United manager Karl Robinson and Swindon boss Richie Wellens turned down.

Eustace is keen to enter League management, having previously been in charge at Kidderminster.

However, he declined to talk to the Seasiders and does not currently want to be considered for the job at Bloomfield Road.

Eustace, 40, had a two-year spell as Kidderminster manager before leaving the non-League club to become Steve McClaren’s assistant at QPR in 2018.

He retained the position when McClaren replaced as manager by Mark Warburton.

Meanwhile, QPR are assessing a back injury which kept skipper Grant Hall out of Saturday’s game against Blackpool.











