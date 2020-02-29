QPR v Birmingham player ratings

QPR had to settle for a point against Birmingham. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-2 draw.





Liam Kelly: 6

Generally solid. Produced a couple of important saves when Rangers were under serious pressure in the final few minutes.

Angel Rangel: 7

The veteran defended well and was involved in some of Rangers’ best work going forward.

Conor Masterson: 6

Caught out for the opening goal and was given a tough time by Birmingham’s front two. Also gave the ball away late on before making amends with a tackle to deny Scott Hogan. Nevertheless, he won several challenges and mostly used the ball well on a day the youngster will have learned a lot.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Had a decent game but was fortunate not to give away a stoppage-time penalty when he mistimed a challenge on Hogan.

Ryan Manning: 6

No repeat of his swashbuckling performances of late but he was steady and composed at left-back.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Did an important job in a tough midfield battle but was slow to react at the corner which led to Hogan’s equaliser.

Dom Ball: 7

The unheralded midfielder continued his good form with another hardworking display. His passing seems to get better with every game.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 8

Terrific once again. Caused Birmingham all sorts of problems and was instrumental in both QPR goals. He set up the second and the first came from a free-kick he did superbly to win on the right flank.

Marc Pugh: 7

Surely his best performance for the R’s. Aside from his goal, his all-round performance was excellent. He buzzed around in attack and got through some important defensive work as well.

Ebere Eze: 7

Ran into trouble a few times and was generally not at his best. Still delivered though, serving up the set-piece which led to the first Rangers goal and helping Osayi-Samuel set up the second.

Jordan Hugill: 7

Deserved his goal for his sheer persistence and endeavour up front.

Ilias Chair: 6

Ilias Chair: 6

Lively after replacing Pugh in the second half.








