QPR’s Eustace a contender for Swansea manager’s job

QPR assistant boss John Eustace is a contender for the Swansea City manager’s job.

Eustace, 41, was considered by the Welsh club prior to the appointment of Steve Cooper in 2019.

And he is in the running to take over after Cooper quit Swansea, who want to install a replacement quickly.







Eustace managed non-League Kidderminster before being given the assistant manager’s role at QPR when Steve McClaren took over as boss at Loftus Road in 2018.

He remained in the position following the appointment of Mark Warburton as manager the following year, having had a spell in caretaker charge after McClaren was sacked.

Eustace is keen to manage a League club – despite turning down the chance to speak to Blackpool about taking over there in March last year.

Warburton, meanwhile, is likely to sign a new contact before the start of the season.







