QPR confirm Field knee injury

QPR have confirmed that Sam Field has suffered a knee injury.

West London Sport revealed earlier on Thursday that Field, 23, would undergo a scan after picking up the injury in training and that the midfielder could miss the start of the season.

Rangers’ head of medical Dr Imtiaz Ahmad subsequently told the club website: “Sam took a knock to his knee in training.







“He will undergo a scan which will determine the nature of his rehab and therefore the length of recovery time required.”

Field joined the R’s on a permanent deal this summer, having spent the second half of last season on loan from West Brom.

He is looking to make a fresh start after being troubled by injury problems prior to his move to Rangers.

But he now appears to be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, QPR have given Swansea City permission to speak to John Eustace about the manager’s job at the Welsh club.

The Rangers assistant boss is in the frame to take over following the departure of Steve Cooper.







