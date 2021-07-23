Field out for three to four months, QPR say

QPR say Sam Field will be out for “three to four months” with a knee injury.

West London Sport revealed on Thursday that Field, 23, had suffered the injury in training and faced a spell on the sidelines.

A scan showed medial collateral ligament damage in his left knee and Field will require surgery.

QPR’s head of medical Dr Imtiaz Ahmad told the club website: “Sam went for a scan on Thursday evening and unfortunately that revealed a tear to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

“As a result, he will require an operation. Procedures of this nature usually have a recovery time of approximately three-to-four months.

“Sam is obviously disappointed but is already displaying a real determination to come back stronger than ever.”

Field joined the R’s on a permanent deal this summer, having spent the second half of last season on loan from West Brom.

Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the signing of Stefan Johansen on a permanent deal.








