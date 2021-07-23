Johansen set to finalise move from Fulham to QPR
QPR are close to finalising a deal to sign Stefan Johansen from Fulham.
The two clubs have been in negotiations for several weeks but the deal was held up by the change of manager at Fulham, where Marco Silva recently replaced Scott Parker.
Rangers are set to pay around £600,000 for the Norwegian midfielder, who was outstanding while on loan with them during the second half of last season.
Johansen, 30, joined Fulham from Celtic in 2016. He has a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.
Meanwhile, QPR assistant boss John Eustace is posed to take over as Swansea City manager.
Dodo
23/07/2021 @ 4:58 pm
Great Great news
Mr N Bowes
23/07/2021 @ 4:28 pm
We are going up if Johansen signs.
Allan Shave
23/07/2021 @ 4:15 pm
What sort of pose is Eustace doing?
Tommy Ticklar
23/07/2021 @ 3:53 pm
What a signing this is. I’m moist now ahead of the weekend
Chris Buckley
23/07/2021 @ 3:39 pm
Final piece in the puzzle come on you R’s
angryoap
23/07/2021 @ 3:34 pm
Blimey, am I dreaming?
Bri
23/07/2021 @ 1:47 pm
If this is finally happening it must be one of our best ever deals, the price is a steal, his quality is worth far more. #blinder.