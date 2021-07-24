Johansen completes £600,000 move to QPR

Stefan Johansen has completed his move from Fulham to QPR.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for several weeks but the deal was held up by the change of manager at Fulham, where Marco Silva recently replaced Scott Parker.

Rangers will pay around £600,000 for the Norwegian midfielder, who has signed a three-year contract.

He was outstanding while on loan with them during the second half of last season.







Johansen, 30, joined Fulham from Celtic in 2016. He had a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.

“It is great to be back,” Johansen told Rangers’ website. “This is a good fit.

“I come here where there is a good group of players and staff, and I am very much looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, QPR assistant boss John Eustace is posed to take over as Swansea City manager.











