Fulham sign Wilson and keeper Gazzaniga

Fulham have completed the £12m signing of Wales winger Harry Wilson from Liverpool and have also signed former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Wilson has agreed a five-year contract and Gazzaniga a two-year deal.

Wilson left Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria in order to finalise the move to Craven Cottage.









The Wrexham-born 24-year-old had been with the Reds since the age of nine but made just two first-team appearances for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Cardiff City – his fifth spell out on loan – and featured for his country in the recent European Championship.

“The ambition of the club to get back into the Premier League appealed to me as that’s where we all want to be,” Wilson told Fulham’s website.

“I’m hoping I can come here, have a good season and help get the club back into the Premier League.”

Argentine Gazzaniga, 29, was a free agent after recently being released by Spurs. His other previous clubs include Southampton and Gillingham.

Gazzaniga said: “Fulham is a great club. I love the challenge and I think this is an excellent opportunity for me.”







