Fulham to sign Wilson from Liverpool for £12m

Fulham are set to complete the £12m signing of Wales winger Harry Wilson from Liverpool.

Wilson has left Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria in order to finalise the move to Craven Cottage.









The Wrexham-born 24-year-old has been with the Reds since the age of nine but has made just two first-team appearances for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Cardiff City – his fifth spell out on loan – and featured for his country in the recent European Championship.

The transfer is expected to be confirmed in the next 48 hours.







