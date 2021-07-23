QPR’s Eustace set to become Swansea manager

QPR assistant boss John Eustace is set to take over as Swansea City manager.

Eustace, 41, was considered by the Welsh club prior to the appointment of Steve Cooper in 2019.

Cooper quit this week and Eustace is the man Swansea want to take over.







He is expected to stay on for QPR’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Saturday but will then leave after three years at the club.

Eustace managed non-League Kidderminster before being given the assistant manager’s role at Rangers when Steve McClaren took over as boss at Loftus Road in 2018.

He remained in the position following the appointment of Mark Warburton as manager the following year, having had a spell in caretaker charge after McClaren was sacked.

Eustace is keen to manage a League club – despite turning down the chance to speak to Blackpool about taking over there in March last year.

Warburton, meanwhile, is likely to sign a new contact before the start of the season.







