Johansen set to finalise move from Fulham to QPR

QPR are close to finalising a deal to sign Stefan Johansen from Fulham.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for several weeks but the deal was held up by the change of manager at Fulham, where Marco Silva recently replaced Scott Parker.

Rangers are set to pay around £600,000 for the Norwegian midfielder, who was outstanding while on loan with them during the second half of last season.







Johansen, 30, joined Fulham from Celtic in 2016. He has a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, QPR assistant boss John Eustace is posed to take over as Swansea City manager.











