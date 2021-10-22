QPR midfielder Field set for return to action

QPR midfielder Sam Field is being lined up for a return to action next week.

Field has not played this season, having suffered a knee injury in training during the summer.

But the 23-year-old is expected to feature for Rangers’ Under-23 side in a match against Bristol City on Tuesday.







Manager Mark Warburton said: “We’ve got Sam Field coming back – probably two weeks away (from the first team).

“He’ll play in a game on Tuesday, so it’ll be great to see him back in competitive action.

“Now we’ve got real competition for places and that’s what you need.”







