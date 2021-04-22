QPR plan to discuss Warburton contract

QPR plan to discuss a possible new contract for Mark Warburton at the end of the season.

Warburton was installed as manager on a two-year deal in 2019 and is on course to deliver a top-10 finish in his second season at the helm.







It is a rolling contract, so there is not necessarily a requirement to tie him to a new one in order to keep him at the club.

Rangers and Warburton this week insisted there was no truth in a report which suggested he could leave to take over as assistant technical director at the Football Association.

However, it seems likely he would be regarded as a contender if other Championship managerial positions become available, given the job he has done at QPR and before that at Brentford.

It has long been QPR’s intention to hold talks with Warburton once the season ends.

And his team’s encouraging campaign means he would be in a strong position were he to indicate that he wants a longer-term deal.

The season can be regarded as a success, with an improvement on last year’s showing despite the fact that the loss of Ebere Eze and Jordan Hugill, and previously Nahki Wells, meant Rangers lost the sources of most of their goals scored last term.

Warburton’s brief was to replicate Brentford’s success in developing players into sellable assets.

He can also point to the progress of the likes of Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Rob Dickie and Chris Willock during his time at the helm.

Signings such as those of Yoann Barbet and Lee Wallace have been vindicated as well – Wallace’s rejuvenation has earned the Scot a new contract.







