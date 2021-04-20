QPR and Warburton deny manager is set to leave

QPR have issued a statement denying that Mark Warburton is on the verge of leaving the club.

Rangers manager Warburton has insisted there “isn’t a grain of truth” in a report that he is in line to take over as assistant technical director at the Football Association.







The club’s statement read: “QPR would like to confirm there’s absolutely no truth in reports suggesting Mark Warburton is considering leaving the club to take up the role as assistant technical director at the FA.”

Warburton said: “I don’t know where this has come from. There isn’t a grain of truth in it.

“I’m completely committed to QPR and am focused on the job in hand.”







