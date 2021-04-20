Swansea v QPR player ratings

An 89th-minute Lyndon Dykes goal sealed a deserved 1-0 win for QPR at the Liberty Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Joe Lumley: 7

Another confident display as he filled in for the suspended Seny Dieng. Made a tremendous save to deny Korey Smith in the first half and was alert to come out and smother an over-hit touch from a goalbound Wayne Routledge shot on the stroke of half-time. Had little to do in the second half but was on hand to claim crosses and organise the defence. Booked for outrageous time-wasting in injury-time.







Osman Kakay: 5

Following his struggles at Middlesbrough on Saturday, this was another difficult night. Broke down two promising-looking attacks in the first half by giving the ball away deep in his own half and his final ball into the box was awry far too often. Replaced by Albert Adomah for the final 20 minutes.

Rob Dickie: 8

A totem at the heart of the Rangers defence. In a game where the ball spent little time in the air, Dickie read everything on the ground superbly and although he was skinned once by Routledge on the right touchline and earned a booking, he did enough to put off the former Rangers winger by standing his ground as he hit the outside of the post when he should have scored.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Made a magnificent tackle to deny what looked a certain goal for Korey Smith in the first half in what was a very assured and confident display on the left-side of the defensive line. A player whose form in the second half of the season has mirrored the team’s.

Dominic Ball: 7

Employed in a central defensive role in the back three and broke up play well on more than one occasion against a mobile and energetic Swansea side. One terrible pass aside that almost led to a goal in the first half, it was a decent display from the wholehearted Ball.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

Was much better compared to some recent poor displays in the left wing-back role when named in the starting line-up. Still too risk-averse on occasions when in a good attacking situations, but more than played his part in an excellent away performance.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Seemed to revel in the midfield battleground, showed his technical qualities with some delightful short-range passing and used of all his experience and know-how to stifle Swansea in the second half as Rangers controlled the final 20 minutes of the game.

George Thomas: 6

Busy display from the former Leicester man, particularly in the first half when he linked up well with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock to cause Swansea plenty of problems. Not as prominent in the second half and replaced by Charlie Austin for the final 25 minutes.

Ilias Chair: 8

Hit the post twice in the first half and was a joy to watch on occasions in the way he linked up with Willock. Worked tirelessly throughout and was always looking to make things happen. Perhaps a touch unlucky to be taken off 12 minutes to go as Mark Warburton opted for the more physical presence of Sam Field.

Chris Willock: 9

A simply wonderful display from the former Arsenal man. Involved in everything good Rangers did in an attacking sense and the way he dovetailed with Chair on occasions demonstrated the makings of a partnership of huge potential. Played a significant role in the winner with a beautifully-cushioned pass to Albert Adomah.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Sealed the win with a brilliant touch and first-time finish for his sixth goal in seven games in a true sign his confidence is well and truly back. Was kept relatively quiet by a defence that had conceded only 14 goals all season at the Liberty Stadium, but was on hand in the final minute to fire his side to a first win at Swansea since 1981.

Albert Adomah: 7

Vindicated Warburton’s bold decision to go for the win with a marvellous pass with the outside of his foot to set up the winner for Dykes after coming on for Kakay.

Sam Field: 7

Another substitution Warburton got right. Field prevented a certain goal when he managed to dive full length in front of Liam Cullen to head over a fantastic Morgan Whittakar cross that seemed destined to deliver a late equaliser for the hosts.

Charlie Austin: 7

Went close with two good efforts after coming on for the last half-hour, one from a swivel shot on the turn that flashed just wide and another lobbed effort that almost caught out Freddie Woodman.

