QPR looking to complete double signing

QPR are looking to sign Burnley central defender Jimmy Dunne and are discussing a deal to bring in left-back Sam McCallum on loan from Norwich City.

Dunne, 23, is set to move after deciding not to sign a new deal at Burnley, where his contract recently expired.







He has made three Premier League appearances for the Clarets and has had spells on loan at Sunderland, Fleetwood, Hearts, Accrington Stanley and Barrow.

McCallum, 20, spent most of last season at Coventry – his third spell on loan with the Sky Blues.

Rangers have turned to McCallum after being unable to agree a fee with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard for former Brighton left-back George Cox.







