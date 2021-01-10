Osayi-Samuel could stay in wing-back role, says QPR boss

QPR boss Mark Warburton says he is considering keeping Bright Osayi-Samuel in the left wing-back role he played against Fulham for Tuesday’s game against Luton.

Osayi-Samuel replaced Niko Hamalainen for Saturday’s FA Cup defeat by Fulham and did well in an unfamiliar role before being taken off after 90 minutes when the score was 0-0 in order to keep him fresh for the match at Kenilworth Road.







Warburton believes Osayi-Samuel has the versatility and the talent to play as a wing-back on a regular basis and showed enough defensively to suggest he could flourish in the new role.

“I thought Bright was excellent,” Warburton said.

“In the first half he dropped a little bit too deep and didn’t get the ball enough to go against a high-quality opponent in (Kenny) Tete.

“But in the second half he showed real discipline defensively and got forward and I was really pleased.

“Bright can right, left, down the middle or wing-back. That is the first time anyone has seen him there. We have had a week of training, which has been nice, but I think he has the potential to stay there.

“Some of the best full-backs start as wide players and I think Bright has the ability to be an outstanding wide player and also a very good wing-back.”

Osayi-Samuel, who is out of contract in June and has so far resisted efforts from the club to sign a new deal, continues to be linked with moves away.

“I hope he is here very much as long as he can be,” Warburton said.

“That is my wish as a manager but that is above my pay grade.”

Warburton expects QPR to make more new signings following the return of Charlie Austin on loan.







