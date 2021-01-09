QPR v Fulham player ratings

Extra-time goals gave Fulham a 2-0 win at QPR in the FA Cup third round. Here’s how we rated the players.

QPR

Seny Dieng: 7

Another solid display from the Swiss, who had little chance with both goals. Made some important claims from crosses although a rare poor clearance almost saw him lobbed from 40 yards by Joe Bryan.









Rob Dickie: 8

Another strong showing from the centre-back, who did not look out of his depth against Premier League opponents.

Geoff Cameron: 7

A steady presence at the heart of the defence. Still prone to being loose in possession on occasions but these days looks a lot more comfortable at the back than in midfield. Taken off after 90 minutes.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Played his best game of the season on the left of a back three. Made a fine tackle to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic and cleared an effort from the misfiring Serb off the line.

Todd Kane: 7

Worked tirelessly in both in defence and attack in his wing-back role for 120 minutes and delivered two excellent crosses that should have been converted by the strikers.

Dominic Ball: 8

Probably his best game for the club. Worked his socks off in the middle of midfield and more than matched Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Made some excellent probing runs and helped out the defence with some good tackles despite struggling with cramp in the final 15 minutes. Unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Tom Carroll: 6

A steady game from the diminutive midfielder. Used the ball well and won some tackles. Tired in the second half and was taken off.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Employed as a wing-back for the first time and work very hard defensively to help stem the threat of the pacy Fulham attack. Showed better attacking intent in the second half when he got forward. Withdrawn for extra time due to cramp.

Ilias Chair: 6

Showed some good touches and more than held his own against a strong Fulham midfield and looked Rangers’ most creative player in the first half. Took a heavy knock in the second period and drifted out of the game and was replaced.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Missed a number of chances and once more his link-up play was poor. Blasted over when clean through late in the second half at 0-0 and missed another glorious chance when he failed to get a touch on a low Osayi-Samuel cross with the goal at his mercy.

Macauley Bonne: 5

Missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring when he nodded over the bar from close range and another in the second half after blasting over when a fine cross from Kane sat up perfectly for him 10 yards out.

Charlie Kelman: 6

Came on for the struggling Bonne and used the ball intelligently but was unable to fashion any decent chances for himself. Should have got a touch to an Osayi-Samuel cross that eluded him and Dykes late in the game at 0-0.

George Thomas: 6

Came on for extra time and showed good pace and tried to make things happen. Went close with a decent shot.

Niko Hamalainen: 5

Came on for extra time after being dropped for some poor recent performances and did little to show he should not be on the bench. Lost the ball on the edge of the Fulham box in the build-up to the Whites’ first goal and was booked for a crude challenge on Neeskens Kabano after the Frenchman beat him with ease just outside the box.

Conor Masterson: 6

Looked understandably rusty when he came on for extra time. Won some headers but perhaps could have been a bit more alert to close down Mitrovic as he teed up Bobby Decordova-Reid for the first goal.

Faysal Bettache: 7

Highly-rated by Rangers and showed why with some confident touches after coming on in the second half. Dropped deep to pick up the ball and willing to drive forward and take players on.

Fulham

Marek Rodak: 7

Helped by Rangers’ poor finishing, but also produced fine saves to deny Ball and Bonne. Can feel happy with his display after being given some much-needed game time.

Ola Aina: 7

Is proving to be a useful signing. Slow to react to a couple of balls over the top but was otherwise solid.

Tim Ream: 5

Ream was less impressive. He was beaten to the ball far too often but Fulham were saved by Rangers’ failure to take their chances.

Terence Kongolo: 6

Back from injury and was clearly lacking sharpness. Uncomfortable on the ball at times and was given some problems by Dykes in the first half when the Scot pulled out wide.

Kenny Tete: 7

Did well up against the lively Osayi-Samuel before being withdrawn after the end of the 90 minutes.

Harrison Reed: 6

Neat and tidy in midfield and laid on a chance for Mitrovic in the second half.

Josh Onomah: 7

Came on strong as the game went on. Laid the ball of to Neeskens Kebano for the second goal.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 5

Another frustrating game for Loftus-Cheek, who was anonymous for much of the afternoon. He offered very little, although he did tee up Joe Bryan in the second half.

Joe Bryan: 8

Did very well down the left-hand side. Helped set up the second goal having also created a first-half chance for Mitrovic. Always a problem for QPR.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 6

Lively in spells before going off in the second half. Set up a chance for Mitrovic.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 5

Looked well off the pace and could not take a couple of very good chances. Did combine nicely with Bobby Decordova-Reid to create the opening goal though.

Michael Hector: 6

Brought on in the second half and was comfortable against a Rangers side that wilted as Fulham finally took control.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid: 8

Had exactly the desired effect after coming on, thumping in the all-important opening goal after linking up with Mitrovic. An emphathic strike.

Antonee Robinson: 7

Played a major part in Fulham coming on strong in extra time. He caused Rangers big problems out wide.

Denis Odoi: 6

Did a solid job at the back after coming on for extra time.

Neeskens Kebano: 7

Another who made an impact – and scored – after being brought on with the game very much in the balance. There was no way back for the hosts after Kebano fired in the second.







