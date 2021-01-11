QPR boss insists there are no concerns about Austin’s fitness

Mark Warburton has insisted there are no concerns about Charlie Austin’s fitness following his return to QPR.

Austin is back at the club on loan from West Brom and is set to be joined by Hull defender Jordy de Wijs, who was having a medical on Monday morning.







The 31-year-old striker has struggled for fitness and form in recent seasons.

But Rangers manager Warburton says that is not a cause for alarm.

“No. He’s fit and strong,” Warburton said.

“It was our obvious question: ‘Where are you fitness-wise?’ and he’s in a good place – a very good place.

“He’s in good shape and is in training this morning. Hopefully he’s in the place he needs to be.”

Rangers are hoping to also complete a deal to sign winger Alfie Doughty from Charlton this week.

They have indicated that they would be willing to loan Doughty, 21, back to the Addicks for the rest of the season.







