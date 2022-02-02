Gallen: QPR could have done with another striker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kevin Gallen believes QPR could have done with signing a striker during last month’s transfer window.

The club tried in vain to sign the attacking midfielder manager Mark Warburton wanted – Derby’s administrators would not sell Tom Lawrence and Rangers were unable to agree a deal with Swansea for Jamie Paterson.

But former Rangers forward Gallen has long argued on the QPR West London Sport podcast that another front-man would be a useful addition to the squad during the run-in to the season.







And he said: “I still thought a centre-forward would have been more of a priority. I do think we should maybe have got another striker in.

“It’s always good if you’re a manager to look on the bench and you’ve got options.

“Even if you’ve got two up front, you’ve got another two on the bench and think ‘This is the game for you, son’.

“They might not have had the money and might not have had the option of the player they wanted.”

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ian McCullough and Ben Kosky.

They also discussed the signing of Dion Sanderson and the decision to let Jordy de Wijs out on loan.

Later in the day, Dan and Ian were joined by Warburton to discuss QPR's January business…








