Warburton expects interest in QPR stars this summer

Mark Warburton is anticipating there to be more interest shown in QPR’s star players this summer than there was in the January transfer window.

The Rangers boss told West London Sport this week that the club did not have to fight off much interest in January from Premier League clubs but believes that could change at the end of the season.

Warburton was speaking to West London Sport’s Dan Bennett and Ian McCullough to discuss the club’s January transfer window – including the signing of Jeff Hendrick, missing out on an attacking midfield player, Jordy De Wijs’ departure and more.

“The boys have done really, really well and I’ve no doubt we’ve got a number of players who will play in the Premier League – hopefully with QPR,” he said.







“But I keep reading that eight clubs are in for player X and five clubs are in for player Y. These rumours emanate from agents, they emanate from some media guys trying to get some content.

“In general, I don’t think there’s been that money from the Premier League to really go and spend on domestic players. I think they’ve been look at the big hitting targets at 35, 40 or 50 million – the Newcastle and Man City-type targets.

“In general, no there hasn’t been that enquiry but I think the summer will be far busier and I hope very much that we can achieve our goals and those boys play Premier League football with QPR.”







