Marshall ‘doing everything right’ to keep QPR place, says Warburton

Mark Warburton has given another indication that Seny Dieng might have to wait for a return to the QPR side when he comes back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Veteran keeper David Marshall has impressed in his four appearances since being brought in as cover while Dieng is on international duty with Senegal.

Warburton recently suggested that Marshall's impact could mean Dieng may have to be patient when he returns to London.







And, speaking on the eve of the FA Cup tie at Peterborough, the Rangers manager again had words of encouragement for Marshall.

He said: “People are saying ‘Seny comes straight back in, is it David who plays?’

“Well, right now David’s doing everything right to keep the jersey. It’s that type of competition we need to have.”

Ilias Chair is back with Rangers after his involvement with Morocco at Afcon.

Warburton said Chair could make a “cameo” appearance at Peterborough.

New signing Jeff Hendrick is expected to make his R’s debut and another recent arrival, Dion Sanderson, is in line for a starting place.

