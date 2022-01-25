Warburton suggests Dieng might not go straight back into QPR side

Mark Warburton has suggested that Seny Dieng might not go straight back into the QPR side when the goalkeeper returns from international duty.

Veteran keeper David Marshall has impressed in his two appearances since being signed until the end of the season.

Dieng, who has been outstanding for Rangers, is with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.







And manager Warburton has not ruled out the possibility of Marshall keeping his place if he continues to perform well.

The Scotland international produced a number of saves in QPR’s 2-1 win at Coventry on Saturday.

“If there are more performances like that then it’s Seny who’ll have to be patient,” said Warburton.

“David wanted to come and play. He didn’t want to just sit on the bench and be kind of fodder for Seny – he came to push Seny all the way.

“David has immediately showed his quality and his character. From the first day at the training ground he showed his professionalism.

“He was immediately well liked by the players – he communicates well with them and uses the experience he’s gained over the years.”

Marshall is keen to earn a Scotland recall for their World Cup play-offs and potentially a place in the squad if they reach this year’s tournament in Qatar.

Warburton said: “He’s a very strong goalkeeper, very strong character, and I’ve no doubt that the Scotland staff will be watching closely.

“He knows that if you do well for your club then the rest follows.”

Meanwhile, defender Dion Sanderson is due to undergo a medical later today ahead of an expected loan move to QPR from Wolves.

His arrival will pave the way for Conor Masterson to go out on loan again – Sheffield Wednesday, Crewe and Fleetwood Town are interested in the Irishman.







