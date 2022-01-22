Adomah’s winner moves QPR closer to second

Coventry 1 QPR 2 6' Gray 50' Shipley 88' Adomah

Albert Adomah’s header clinched a crucial win for promotion-chasing QPR – leaving them just two points behind second-placed Bournemouth with a game in hand.

Adomah met Chris Willock’s fine cross to give Rangers the three points in a match that was largely dominated by the home side.







Mark Warburton’s men got off to the perfect start when Andre Gray rolled the ball into the bottom corner after being put through by Willock in the sixth minute.

Coventry responded to that early setback well a created a flurry of chances.

Lee Wallace should have put Rangers 2-0 up on the stroke of half-time when he blazed over from Gray’s low cross as Rangers improved before the interval.

The Sky Blues equalised early in the second half with a bullet of a finish from Jordan Shipley after former Rangers full-back Todd Kane found him unmarked on the edge of the penalty area.

Play was halted for 12 minutes after Shipley’s goal because a supporter in one of the home stands required medical attention.

Rangers remain fourth in the table after a fourth consecutive win.

QPR: Marshall, Adomah, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Wallace, Field, Dozzell (Amos 68), Willock, Dykes (Austin 75), Gray (Thomas 65).

Subs not used: Walsh, Ball, Odubajo, De Wijs.







