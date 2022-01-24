Adomah: QPR can push for automatic promotion

Albert Adomah believes QPR can sustain a genuine challenge for automatic promotion.

Adomah, promoted with Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, scored the winner in Rangers’ 2-1 triumph at Coventry on Saturday – their fourth consecutive victory.

It left them just two points behind second-placed Bournemouth.







And they will go above the Cherries if they win at home to Swansea on Tuesday.

Adomah helped Boro back into the top flight in 2016 but only played twice in the Premier League before being sold to Villa, where he enjoyed a successful three seasons, becoming a popular figure after playing a significant role in the club’s promotion in 2019.

He played in a Villa side which included the likes of Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings, John McGinn and Tammy Abraham, and believes the current QPR squad can go up if they remain focused.

“The teams I have gone up with in the past have had great players, Premiership players, so you expect a lot from those teams,” Adomah said.

“At Middlesbrough we had to build a new team and it took about three years.

“But when we got up I only played two games and was sold to Villa and we got promotion again.

“Now I am at QPR, my boyhood club, and I believe we can get promotion, as we have a mixture of young and experienced players and I believe we can do it this season.

“When you look at the top end of the table it’s there to be taken and I believe we can push further up for a automatic promotion spot.

“If we can get promotion and I play three games in the Premier League for QPR that would be the icing on the cake for me as I have only played two matches in the Premiership in my career.

“We have momentum, we are winning away, winning at home and if we win on Tuesday we can be joint second.

“There is nothing to fear in the Championship, but if you don’t perform you are letting your team down but at the moment we pulling results out, even if we are not playing well.”

Adomah admits he still learning how to be a defender after being handed the right wing-back role this campaign, having struggled for game time last season, but is revelling in his new position.

“I am a defender now and I am still learning that side of the game. I made a block tackle against Coventry and I think I may have actually celebrated doing it,” he said.

“I believe our youngsters are Premiership players, even if they don’t go up with QPR, Chris Willock, Rob Dickie, Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng – I could go through the whole squad.

“I believe we have the potential. We just have to be consistent and push for the automatic promotion now.”

Meanwhile, QPR look set to complete the signing of defender Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves.







