Warburton fears promotion-chasing QPR are ‘vulnerable’ without new signings

Mark Warburton has warned that failing to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes would leave QPR “vulnerable” as they challenge for promotion.

The Rangers manager, whose team are fourth in the Championship table, wants to bring in a centre-back and an attacking midfielder ahead of the deadline.

Having missed out on Steve Cook, Fulham’s former Brentford defender Alfie Mawson and Derby playmaker Tom Lawrence are his top targets, while a range of possible alternatives are being explored.







Jordy de Wijs’ frequent lay-offs have caused concern that another injury in the centre-back position would leave Rangers short during a hectic fixture schedule.

And recent injuries picked up by Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray, followed by the loss of Ilias Chair, who is with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, have highlighted a possible lack of attacking options.

Warburton said: “I’d like to do something to give that depth. I think we need it.

“I think we’re vulnerable. I look at the games programme and there’s not trepidation about the games, but the fatigue element and injuries – that’s what I’m worried about.

“You lose one or two key players and you’re in trouble. We’ve experienced that in weeks gone by and I don’t want to experience it again, considering where we are.”

QPR have approached the administrators at troubled Derby in an attempt to capture Lawrence, although other clubs are also keen on the Wales international.

Fulham have indicated that they are reluctant to allow Mawson or Michael Hector to join the R’s.

Birmingham’s Harlee Dean and Wolves’ Dion Sanderson are among the other centre-backs on the radar.







