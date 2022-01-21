QPR want to sign Derby star Lawrence

QPR want to sign Tom Lawrence from Derby County.

With the Rams in administration, Rangers are looking to capture 28-year-old for a cut-price fee.

Manager Mark Warburton is keen to bring in an attacking midfielder during this month’s transfer window.







And Lawrence has long been his top target, although other clubs also want the Wales international.

Rangers have approached Derby’s administrators in an attempt to thrash out a deal.

Lawrence began his career at Manchester United before joining Leicester, who sold him to Derby in 2017.

Warburton is also hoping to bring in a centre-back.

Meanwhile, midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna is set to join National League club Torquay United on loan.







