QPR ready to complete deal to sign Wolves defender Sanderson on loan

QPR look set to complete the signing of defender Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has been determined to bring in a centre-back during this month’s transfer window.

A number of possible options have been considered, while Fulham have indicated they are unwilling to allow either Alfie Mawson or Michael Hector to join the R’s.







With Warburton keen to avoid waiting any longer for a signing to be made, Rangers are ready to go ahead with a deal to bring in Sanderson.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Birmingham City, where he impressed before being recalled by Wolves.

Sanderson has also had loan spells at Cardiff and Sunderland.

Meanwhile, QPR are looking to send Conor Masterson back out on loan in the coming days.

Masterson was recently on loan at Cambridge United and Warburton is keen for him to pick up more first-team experience.







