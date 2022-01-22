Coventry v QPR player ratings

QPR clinched a hard-fought 2-1 win against an impressive Coventry side to move just two points behind second-placed Bournemouth. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







David Marshall: 7

Could nothing about the Coventry goal, slammed into the top left corner by Jordan Shipley. Unconvincing on occasions with his kicking but made a vital fingertip save late in injury time to help seal the win.

Albert Adomah: 7

Won the game with a fine header after ghosting in at the back post to power home Chris Willock’s excellent cross. Worked hard defensively to deal with Coventry’s pacy attack but did manage to get forward with purpose on occasions.

Rob Dickie: 8

Stepped in well several time as Coventry broke in numbers from midfield to thwart some promising first-half attacks. Outstanding in the second period as Coventry put the visitors under huge pressure, winning several crucial challenges.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

A few too many hurried clearances which put his side under pressure once or twice, but otherwise it was a typically committed display from the young Irishman as Rangers held firm in the final 15 minutes.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Spent most of the second half battling to keep his side in the game as the Sky Blues pressed hard for a winner, but did his job well at the back.

Lee Wallace: 6

Captain for the day in Stefan Johansen’s absence. Should have scored late in the first half when he blazed over Andre Gray’s low cross. Given some uncomfortable moments by former team-mate Todd Kane.

Sam Field: 8

A magnificent display. Held the midfield together for the first hour of the game as Coventry swarmed all over Rangers, winning tackles, headers and showing a calm head to use the ball wisely and alleviate the pressure.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Struggled terribly against Coventry’s mobile midfielders, who continually ran off his shoulder and caused problems for the Rangers defence. Perhaps should have been more alert to see the unmarked Shipley on the edge of the box at a corner for the equaliser. Substituted midway through the second half.

Chris Willock: 8

Set up both goals and was constant threat whenever he got the ball to continue his excellent recent run of form.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

One smart pass aside to tee up Gray early in the game aside, the big striker was a non-factor up front. Struggled to hold the ball up and was well contained by the home defence before being substituted for Charlie Austin.

Andre Gray: 7

Finished his goal in a cool manner and troubled Coventry with his pace. Worked really hard before being replaced by George Thomas for the last half-hour.

George Thomas: 7

Did really well after being introduced against his former club. Helped reduce pressure on the defence with two powerful runs.

Luke Amos: 7

Made a big improvement to the Rangers midfield when he came on and gave the tireless Field some much-needed support in the middle of the park.

Charlie Austin: 6

Helped see out the game by defending well from the front.







