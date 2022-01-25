QPR set to finalise loan signing of Sanderson

QPR are expected to complete the signing of Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves later today.

Sanderson is due to undergo a medical this morning after a deal was agreed for him to move to west London for the rest of the season.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has been determined to bring in a centre-back during this month’s transfer window.

A number of possible options have been considered, while Fulham have indicated they are unwilling to allow either Alfie Mawson or Michael Hector to join the R’s.







With Warburton keen to avoid waiting any longer for a signing to be made, Rangers are ready to go ahead with the deal to bring in Sanderson.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Birmingham City, where he impressed before being recalled by Wolves.

Sanderson has also had loan spells at Cardiff and Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing QPR defender Conor Masterson on loan.

Masterson, also 22, recently completed a loan spell at Cambridge United and Rangers are keen for him to pick up more first-team experience.

His next move could well to be to League One play-off contenders Wednesday, where QPR winger Olamide Shodipo is currently on a season-long loan.

Crewe and Fleetwood Town, both struggling near the bottom of the third tier, are also interested in Masterson.

Signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after being released by Liverpool, Masterson had played no senior football at all when he arrived in west London.

He has since made 16 Championship appearances but is not in Warburton’s short-term first-team plans.

Jordy de Wijs’ recent return to the squad after injury and Sanderson’s expected arrival will boost Warburton’s options, paving the way for Masterson to go elsewhere.







