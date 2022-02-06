Warburton backs ‘best squad we’ve had’ to maintain QPR promotion push

Mark Warburton believes he has the squad strength to consolidate QPR’s promotion push – with all attention now on the league campaign after losing to Peterborough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

With 18 games remaining, Rangers could move up to second in the Championship if they beat Middlesbrough on Wednesday.







Boss Warburton rested Chris Willock, Sam Field and Yoann Barbet on Saturday and gave 45 minutes to Luke Amos, Lee Wallace and Albert Adomah, with Stefan Johansen and Ilias Chair withdrawn in the second half.

The game also saw midfielder Jeff Hendrick make his debut off the bench following his arrival on loan from Newcastle and Dion Sanderson handed a first start since joining from Wolves.

With Sam McCallum set to be available for selection following hamstring surgery after Saturday’s trip to Barnsley, and Seny Dieng and Andre Gray back from international duty this week, Warburton believes he now has the best squad at his disposal since being appointed in May 2019.

“It takes time and transfer windows to move players on and for players to gel,” Warburton said.

“You can’t just come in and expect it all to work straightaway. It takes time to adapt. But without doubt this is the best squad we’ve had.”

Sanderson filled in for Barbet in what was a solid first start, while Hendrick also did well, and Warburton said the pair will both play crucial roles with six matches coming up in just 18 days.

“Dion has come from a Premier League club, but he has to adapt to our style. When we go two-on-two or three-on-three at the back he has got to deal with that, it just takes time,” Warburton said.

“But if we have an injury we now have depth. Look at Moses Odubajo, he played half on the right, half of the left, to have that flexibility is really important to us.

“I was pleased with Jeff, his energy and intensity. He is a Premier League player, a very experienced player.

“His quality will be vitally important to us. To have that option is key.

“I didn’t think we could get someone of that level but he is another good option for us and that will hold us in good stead.

“These are a tough last 18 games, but if you look at the squad now it looks like a squad of men.

“We still have a lot of young players, but they are men that can deal with the tough run of games coming up.

“You have to have the experience to deal with big games like Sheffield United away, Fulham, Millwall away on a Tuesday night, Blackburn away on a Saturday lunchtime – you need to have players that can deal with those situations.”

Chair showed some early signs of rust having played just half an hour for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, but grew into the game and hit the bar with a fine free-kick and also forced a fine save from keeper Steven Benda with well-struck effort in the first half.

Dieng will arrive back in the country late on Monday night from Cameroon but is unlikely to return to the side to face Boro, with Saturday’s trip to Oakwell a more realistic target for him to be restored to the side.

David Marshall has been a more than steady presence in goal during Dieng’s absence and Warburton said the Scottish veteran’s arrival, after being frozen out at Derby, provides the competition for places needed for a team to be successful.

“Seny has gone away and David has come in and is wanting to keep the jersey. You need to have that level of competition or you go nowhere,” he said.

“Every (selection) decision you make is big. They all want to play. But if someone comes here with the mentality of ‘I’ll come here, hopefully play a couple of games, then be happy to sit on the bench,’ then you are not good enough for what we want.

“David has come in at 36, been Scotland’s goalkeeper at the Euros last season, and been outstanding for us, conceding one goal in the league which was a screamer at Coventry.

“That is the level of competition you want. Seny will respect that, but as for the decision I have to take, we will see where it goes.”







