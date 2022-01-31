QPR complete deal to bring in Hendrick

QPR have completed a loan deal for Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle.

Rangers turned their attention to the midfielder after being unable to agree a fee to sign Swansea’s Jamie Paterson.

Hendrick, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday, joined Newcastle in 2020 and was previously at Burnley and Derby and has won over 60 caps for his country.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton said the arrival of the Dubliner will bring some extra experience to his dressing room as the team look to keep alive their promotion push.

“I am delighted to bring Jeff in,” Warburton told the club’s official website.

“We are always looking to add experience and quality to our ranks, especially ahead of such an important stage of the season.

“Jeff has shown his quality at the highest level on the international stage and in the Premier League.

“He also possesses that Championship experience, too, which can be so important.

“Everyone you speak to speaks so highly of Jeff, of his character and his work ethic and there is no doubt he will add another layer of quality to the squad.

“I am very much looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months.”







