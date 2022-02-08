McCallum returns to action after hamstring injury

Sam McCallum has returned to action after more than three months on the sidelines.

McCallum, who is on a season-long loan at QPR from Norwich, had surgery after suffering a hamstring tear against Nottingham Forest in October.

The 21-year-old played 45 minutes for Rangers’ Under-23 side in a match against Cardiff City on Tuesday afternoon.







Manager Mark Warburton said: “It’s nice to have him back after all he’s been through with the surgery and working with the medical team.”

Rangers won the game 2-0 with goals from Hamzad Kargbo and Joe Gubbins.

McCallum is expected to play around 70 minutes of an Under-23s match against Blackburn next week.







